China's top legislator calls for closer China-Uganda relations

Xinhua) 09:17, October 22, 2021

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Ugandan parliament speaker Jacob Oulanyah via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu held talks on Thursday with Ugandan parliament speaker Jacob Oulanyah via video link, calling for a closer relationship between the two countries.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China stands ready to work with Uganda to implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two states, take the opportunity of the upcoming session of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to strengthen unity and coordination, and jointly address challenges to further benefit the two peoples.

Li made three proposals on the development of bilateral relations.

Calling on the two countries to continue enhancing political mutual support, Li said China stands ready to work with Uganda to jointly uphold true multilateralism and safeguard the interests of the two countries and the developing countries.

On deepening practical cooperation, Li said China welcomes Uganda to positively implement the Global Development Initiative, calling on the two countries to enhance cooperation on infrastructure and manufacturing.

On COVID-19 response, Li said China is committed to the pledge of making COVID-19 vaccines a global public good and promoting a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines.

Li said the NPC stands ready to work with the Ugandan parliament to promote greater development of bilateral relations.

He called on the two sides to enhance legislative exchanges on investment, tax and industrial parks, and to share experiences on poverty alleviation and rural vitalization.

For his part, Oulanyah expressed gratitude for the Chinese people's aid and support, and said that the Ugandan parliament is willing to enhance exchanges with the NPC to promote bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in various fields.

