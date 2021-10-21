China's top legislator attends symposium with lawmakers

Xinhua) 09:06, October 21, 2021

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends a symposium with over 50 lawmakers in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese top legislator Li Zhanshu Wednesday attended a symposium with over 50 lawmakers on studying the important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a central conference on work related to people's congresses.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, also listened to the lawmakers' experiences of fulfilling their duties.

It is a vital task for the NPC, people's congresses at local levels, and deputies to people's congresses at all levels to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the central conference, especially the spirit of Xi's speech, at present, and in the future, Li stressed.

Li noted that the deputies to people's congresses should be loyal to the Party, the people, and the Constitution and laws. He also urged the deputies to readily accept the oversight of the people and serve as the bridge between the Party and the state and the people.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)