Top Chinese legislator stresses prevention, treatment of solid waste pollutants

Xinhua) 15:08, September 15, 2021

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu has underlined the prevention and treatment of solid waste pollutants in accordance with the law.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks during a law enforcement inspection in Shanghai from Sept. 12 to 14.

Li inspected solid waste treatment sites and rural areas in Shanghai and checked on how solid waste was handled. At a briefing session, he urged a comprehensive approach to solving problems related to domestic garbage, hazardous waste, medical waste and imported waste in accordance with the guidelines set out in the Law on Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste.

Li also urged local authorities to continue their crackdown on illegal activities involving solid waste and improve the system of supporting laws and regulations.

