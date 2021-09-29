Celebrations held in Uganda to mark 72nd anniversary of founding of People's Republic of China

KAMPALA, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Uganda on Tuesday held online celebrations to mark the forthcoming 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Jeje Odongo, Uganda's minister of Foreign Affairs, said the anniversary remains an important event that signifies the will and power of the Chinese people to determine and define their own destiny, as well as the capacity to defend and protect their independence and sovereignty.

Odongo said Uganda remains consistent in its principled support for the one-China principle.

"We believe in a just and equitable world based on the principles of sovereign equality of all states and non-interference in the internal matters of other states. We shall continue to stand with each other in this regard," the minister said.

He said China and Uganda enjoy historical relations that are growing from strength to strength.

"Our commitment will continue to be anchored on solidarity, mutual cooperation, prosperity and quest for peace and stability," he said.

The minister also said China has been critical in supporting Uganda for building key infrastructure projects like hydropower plants, roads and hospitals, among others.

Zhang Lizhong, Chinese ambassador to Uganda, said since the bilateral relations started about six decades ago, both countries have been able to overcome several challenges.

China and Uganda in 2019 agreed to lift their relations to a comprehensive cooperative partnership. The two countries work jointly to implement the Belt and Road Initiative as well as the outcome of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit held in September 2018.

The ambassador said China is working toward raising the level of comprehensive cooperative partnership with Uganda.

"We need to enhance the mutual understanding and support for each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and keep close collaboration and coordination in major international and regional affairs," he said.

In addition to the remarks delivered online by the two, other activities including a raffle draw and screening of a documentary were also organized for the occasion, which is celebrated on Oct. 1 as the National Day in China.

