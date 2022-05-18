China's top legislator meets Tajik National Assembly chairman

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Rustam Emomali, chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan, via video link in Beijing, capital of China, on May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Rustam Emomali, chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan via video link on Tuesday.

Under the strategic guidance and direct promotion of the two countries' leaders, Li said that China and Tajikistan have witnessed the constant consolidation of political mutual trust, the continuous deepening of cooperation in various fields, and the fruitful achievements of Belt and Road (B&R) cooperation. China is willing to work with Tajikistan to earnestly implement the consensus reached by the two leaders to further promote bilateral ties, Li said.

He said China appreciates Tajikistan's firm support on issues concerning China's core interests and issues of major concern, pledging support as always for Tajikistan to follow a development path suited to its national realities. Li also urged the two sides to enhance cooperation in industry, agriculture, energy, infrastructure, the digital economy, and COVID-19 response, among other sectors, and to work to improve security cooperation.

Li also said that the NPC is ready to continue high-level exchanges with the National Assembly of Tajikistan, promote experience exchanges between the two sides in areas such as poverty alleviation, rural vitalization and agricultural development, and enhance coordination on multilateral occasions to better accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns.

Noting that Tajikistan actively supports B&R cooperation and that the two countries have carried out fruitful cooperation in areas such as the economy, trade, people-to-people exchanges and security, Emomali said Tajikistan's National Assembly is ready to deepen exchanges with the NPC to facilitate bilateral ties and all-round cooperation.

