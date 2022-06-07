China's top legislator calls for cooperation with CSTO on peace, stability

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, delivers a speech via video link at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), at the invitation of Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly and the Russian State Duma, June 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and take effective measures to jointly maintain regional peace and stability, China's top legislator Li Zhanshu said Monday.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks in a speech delivered via video link at the Parliamentary Assembly of the CSTO, at the invitation of Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly and the Russian State Duma.

He said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the CSTO. Since its establishment, the CSTO has played an important role in safeguarding the independence, sovereignty and security of its member states, promoting regional peace and stability, and preventing and responding to new threats and challenges to regional security.

The Global Security Initiative, proposed by China, aims to respond to the urgent needs of the international community to maintain world peace and prevent conflicts and wars, and provide a new direction for eliminating the root causes of international conflicts, addressing international security challenges, and achieving world peace and development, Li said, adding that the CSTO's participation in the initiative would be welcome.

Noting that China shares broad common interests with CSTO member states in maintaining regional peace and stability, Li said China stands ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the CSTO and take effective measures to jointly maintain regional peace and stability.

He said the NPC is willing to work with the legislatures of CSTO member states to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, give full play to the unique role of the legislature, and fully release the potential of the CSTO and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to make the region and the world more peaceful, secure and prosperous.

