China's top legislator proposes enhancing parliamentary exchanges with Greece

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds a video meeting with Constantine Tassoulas, president of the Greek parliament, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, on Tuesday said China and Greece should enhance parliamentary exchanges to provide support for cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

During a video meeting with Constantine Tassoulas, president of the Greek parliament, Li said that China will work with Greece to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and promote the development of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

He said the NPC will strengthen exchanges with the Greek parliament among their high-level committees, special committees, friendship groups and parliamentarians, share legislative and supervisory work experience, and provide legal support for cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Li called on the two countries to view political mutual trust as the foundation for cooperation, firmly support and cooperate with each other, and jointly promote the construction of a more just and reasonable global governance system.

China appreciates Greece's long-term adherence to the one-China principle and supports Greece in safeguarding its core interests and legitimate rights and interests, Li said.

Greece has long played an active role in promoting the development of China-EU relations, and China is willing to make joint efforts with relevant countries, including Greece, to promote the further development of China-EU cooperation, Li said.

He called for the synergy of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative with the Recovery and Resilience Plan of Greece, and expand cooperation in fields such as shipping, energy, infrastructure, green economy and digital economy.

Tassoulas reiterated Greece's firm commitment to the one-China policy. He said the Greek parliament will make positive contributions to the joint construction of the Belt and Road, and bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and tourism.

