China's top legislator holds talks with Guyana's parliament speaker

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu Wednesday held talks with Manzoor Nadir, speaker of the National Assembly of the Parliament of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, via video link.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that political mutual trust is a solid foundation and a significant guarantee for the healthy and stable development of China-Guyana relations.

Li said the two countries have always respected and treated each other as equals, understood each other in their efforts to explore development paths suited to their respective national conditions, and supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.

China appreciates Guyana's long-term adherence to the one-China principle, Li said.

Noting the economies of China and Guyana are highly complementary, Li said there is massive potential to synergize the Belt and Road Initiative with Guyana's Low-carbon Development Strategy 2030 and expand cooperation in trade and investment, climate change, and culture and health.

Li said China and Guyana are both developing countries and share the same or similar positions on major international and regional issues. Li added China welcomes Guyana's active support and participation in the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative and its efforts to jointly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law. China also welcomes Guyana's efforts to promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Noting China and Caribbean countries are good friends and partners for mutual development, Li said China is willing to join hands with Caribbean countries, including Guyana, to push forward the comprehensive cooperative partnership between China and Caribbean countries.

He emphasized the NPC is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the National Assembly of Guyana to promote the steady and long-term development of the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries.

Nadir said that Guyana attaches great importance to developing relations with China and firmly abides by the one-China principle. He congratulated China on its tremendous development achievements and thanked China for its important support in the fight against COVID-19.

The National Assembly of Guyana looks forward to joint efforts with the NPC to strengthen the rule of law exchanges and play a positive role in promoting pragmatic cooperation between the two countries in all areas, Nadir added.

