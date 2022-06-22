Home>>
China to continue to enhance opening-up: Xi
(Xinhua) 19:37, June 22, 2022
BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said China will continue to enhance opening-up and foster a business environment that is based on market principles, governed by law and up to international standards.
He encouraged businesses to invest and develop in China, enhance trade and economic cooperation, and share development opportunities.
Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum.
