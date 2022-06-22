Xi calls for strengthening global economic governance

Xinhua) 19:24, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged efforts to strengthen global economic governance and increase the representation and voices of emerging markets and developing countries.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)