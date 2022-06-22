Xi stresses upholding multilateral trading system with WTO at its core

Xinhua) 19:23, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for upholding the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, removing trade, investment and technology barriers, and working to build an open world economy.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum.

