Xi: Willful sanctioning brings disasters to people around world

June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said the act of willfully imposing sanctions will bring disasters to people around the world.

Xi made the remarks when he delivered a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum.

Describing sanctions as boomerangs and double-edged swords, Xi said those who politicize, leverage and weaponize global economy and willfully impose sanctions by taking advantage of dominance in international financial and monetary systems will eventually harm others and themselves and bring disasters to people around the world.

