Xi calls for solidarity, win-win cooperation

Xinhua) 19:18, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on countries around the world to stick together in the face of difficulties and join hands for win-win cooperation.

He made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum.

Currently, some key industrial and supply chains are intentionally hindered, commodities prices are fluctuating at high levels, inflation is running high around the world, international financial markets remain volatile, and the momentum of the global economic recovery is continuously weakening, said Xi.

"People are all worried if the world economy will fall into the quagmire of crises," Xi said. "At this crucial moment, only by sticking together in solidarity and cooperation can we overcome economic crises."

