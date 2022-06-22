Major developed countries should adopt responsible economic policies: Xi

Xinhua) 19:21, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Major developed countries should adopt responsible economic policies, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.

He made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum.

Xi called on major developed countries to avoid negative spillover effects of their policies and to prevent severe shocks for developing countries.

Macroeconomic policy coordination should be intensified in order to prevent global recovery from slowing down or even halting, said Xi.

