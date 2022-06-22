Xi calls for steering global development into new era

Xinhua) 19:14, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for steering global development into a new era when he delivered a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum.

Noting that development holds the key to tackle challenges and promote people's well-being, Xi said the aspirations of the people and the interests of the international community should be the focus in steering global development into a new era to bring benefits to people of all countries.

