Chinese food cooking course provided to local people in Sofia, Bulgaria

Xinhua) 15:20, June 19, 2022

People visit the vegetable garden at the Chinese Cultural Center in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 18, 2022. The Chinese Cultural Center in Sofia on Saturday provided Chinese food cooking course to local people. (Photo by Wang Fusheng/Xinhua)

Two children taste fried rice at the Chinese Cultural Center in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 18, 2022. The Chinese Cultural Center in Sofia on Saturday provided Chinese food cooking course to local people. (Photo by Wang Fusheng/Xinhua)

People learn Chinese cooking at the Chinese Cultural Center in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 18, 2022. The Chinese Cultural Center in Sofia on Saturday provided Chinese food cooking course to local people. (Photo by Wei Xiaochao/Xinhua)

Hong Hai, director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Sofia, teaches at a Chinese cooking course in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 18, 2022. The Chinese Cultural Center in Sofia on Saturday provided Chinese food cooking course to local people. (Photo by Wang Fusheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)