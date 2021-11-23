45 people killed in bus accident in Bulgaria: media reports

Xinhua) 13:51, November 23, 2021

SOFIA, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- At least 45 people were killed in a bus accident in western Bulgaria early on Tuesday, local media reports.

Twelve children were among the victims, and seven people with burns were rushed to an emergency hospital in the capital.

