45 people killed in bus accident in Bulgaria: media reports
(Xinhua) 13:51, November 23, 2021
SOFIA, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- At least 45 people were killed in a bus accident in western Bulgaria early on Tuesday, local media reports.
Twelve children were among the victims, and seven people with burns were rushed to an emergency hospital in the capital.
