Scientific conference on China-CEEC ties held in Bulgaria's medieval capital

SOFIA, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The eighth international scientific conference "Diplomatic, Economic and Cultural Relations between China and Central and Eastern European Countries" kicked off on Friday in Veliko Tarnovo, capital of Bulgaria during the medieval era.

Nearly 30 reports will be presented at the two-day annual event, organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Veliko Tarnovo (UVT).

In recent years, economic and trade cooperation between China and CEE countries has become increasingly fruitful, and cultural exchange has become more frequent, Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun said at the opening ceremony.

From 2012 to 2020, the average annual growth in trade between China and CEE countries was eight percent, reaching 103.45 billion U.S. dollars in 2020, Dong said.

From January to August this year, the total volume of trade between China and the CEE countries reached 86.63 billion dollars, an increase of 38.6 percent annually, he said.

The volume of trade between China and Bulgaria from January to August this year was 2.58 billion U.S. dollars, an increase of 43.1 percent, Dong said.

Exchanges and cooperation on culture, education, science and technology also maintained the impetus for development, and friendly cooperation between China and Bulgaria continued, the ambassador said.

Hristo Bondzolov, Rector of UVT, said that the conference had expanded its scope, and the number of participants increased.

"I hope that we will continue to do so in the future," Bondzolov said.

