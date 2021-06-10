Xi's remarks on promoting China-CEEC cooperation

Aerial photo taken on June 8, 2021 shows the main venue of the 2nd China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has, on various bilateral and multilateral occasions, called for more China-Central and Eastern European Countries cooperation. The following are some highlights of his remarks in this regard.

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- In a congratulatory letter to the 2nd China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed hope that all parties can take this opportunity to tap the potential for collaboration and open up broader space for cooperation.

The second China-CEEC Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair opened Tuesday in Ningbo in east China's Zhejiang Province, attracting more than 7,000 purchasers.

A child takes part in a painting activity at the 2nd China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

June 8, 2021

In his congratulatory letter to the 2nd China-CEEC Expo, themed "Fostering a New Development Paradigm, Sharing a Win-Win Opportunity," Xi pointed out that the China-CEEC cooperation mechanism is an important platform for China and the CEEC to enhance their friendship, expand cooperation and seek common development.

The 2nd China-CEEC Expo will help the Chinese market learn more about the commodities from the CEEC, expand CEEC exports to China, and help all parties respond to the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and promote the economic recovery, Xi said.

May 26, 2021

During a phone conversation with Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, Xi recalled that during the China-CEEC Summit in February, he reached broad consensuses with Djukanovic and other participating leaders, and they made important plans for the development of the cooperation mechanism.

Noting that this year is the China-CEEC Year of Green Development and Environmental Protection, Xi said that China supports Montenegro in playing a positive role as the lead country of the China-CEEC environmental protection cooperation mechanism.

A violinist plays at the 2nd China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

April 29, 2021

In a phone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Xi said China is ready to work with Hungary and other parties to forge ahead in an innovative spirit, and push for the continuous advancement of the China-CEEC cooperation.

March 1, 2021

In a phone conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Xi said that at the China-CEEC Summit successfully convened via video link, he, along with CEEC leaders, reviewed the journey of China-CEEC cooperation, thoroughly summarized development experience, jointly looked ahead to development prospects, reached broad consensus, and made important planning and guidance for cooperation mechanism.

He added that China is willing to work together with the Polish side, and takes the summit as a new starting point to push for greater outcomes for the China-CEEC cooperation and China-EU relations.

An exhibitor (2nd L) promotes Serbian wine products at the 2nd China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Feb. 9, 2021

"China-CEEC cooperation is part and parcel of China-EU relations, whose good progress means new opportunities for China-CEEC cooperation," said Xi while delivering a keynote speech at the China-CEEC Summit.

"Impressive progress has been made in several cooperation projects, including the Port of Piraeus in Greece, the Smederevo Steel Plant in Serbia, and the Peljesac Bridge in Croatia," said Xi.

China-CEEC cooperation is based on mutual respect and has no political strings attached, Xi stressed. He added that all countries involved, regardless of their size, are equal partners in a cooperation mechanism featuring extensive consultation, joint contributions, and shared benefits.

Nov. 10, 2019

"We need to step up Belt and Road cooperation with down-to-earth efforts, make the most of the location and shipping capacity of Greece, seize the opportunities brought by Greece's joining the China-CEEC cooperation, actively advance practical projects under the China-Europe Land-Sea Express Line, and contribute to the China-EU Connectivity Platform," Xi said in a signed article titled "Let Wisdom of Ancient Civilizations Shine Through the Future" published in Greek newspaper Kathimerini (The Daily) ahead of his state visit to the European country.

