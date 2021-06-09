Xi congratulates Herzog on election as Israeli president

June 09, 2021

File photo taken on May 18, 2016, shows Isaac Herzog addressing a press conference in Jerusalem. (Xinhua/JINI)

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Isaac Herzog over his election as Israeli president.

In the message, Xi pointed out that over recent years, China and Israel have maintained close exchanges at all levels, and their practical cooperation has continued to advance.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Israel relations, and is willing to work with Herzog to strengthen the two countries' political mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and promote the China-Israel innovative comprehensive partnership to a new level, so as to benefit the two countries and their people.

