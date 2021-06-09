Ecology is resource, wealth, treasure: Xi

Xinhua) 10:31, June 09, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping is briefed about the environmental protection efforts in the Qilian Mountains and Qinghai Lake, and inspects achievements made in comprehensively addressing environmental problems and protecting biodiversity at the lake, in Gangcha County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

XINING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has underlined the importance of ecological conservation, saying that ecology is resource, wealth and treasure.

Xi made the remarks on Tuesday while inspecting the achievements made in comprehensively harnessing environmental problems and protecting biodiversity at the Qinghai Lake during his inspection tour of northwest China's Qinghai Province.

