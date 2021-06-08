Xi Jinping on ecological protection of oceans

Aerial photo taken on June 5, 2021 shows a seaside park in the Binhai New Area of north China's Tianjin.(Xinhua/Li Ran)

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Tuesday marks World Oceans Day. Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the ecological protection of oceans.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has spoken of the issue on multiple occasions. The following are some highlights:

-- The ocean is of great significance to the survival and development of human society. It gave birth to life, connects the world, and facilitates development.

-- We should attach great importance to marine eco-environmental progress, strengthen the prevention and control of pollution, protect marine biodiversity, develop and utilize marine resources in an orderly manner, and leave turquoise seas and blue skies for our future generations.

-- To build China into a strong maritime nation, we must take good care of, further understand, and manage the ocean, and facilitate innovation in marine science and technology.

-- We need to care for the ocean as we treasure our lives.

