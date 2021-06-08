Xi stresses developing specialty industries, boosting development through innovation

Xinhua) 10:12, June 08, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, greets employees of a company producing carpets in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

XINING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed developing more local specialty industries and achieving better development through innovation.

Xi made the remarks on Monday afternoon when visiting a company producing Tibetan carpets during an inspection tour of northwest China's Qinghai Province.

