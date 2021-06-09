CPC wins people's heartfelt support because it serves them wholeheartedly: Xi

Xinhua) 12:52, June 09, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves to local Tibetan residents after visiting a village of Shaliuhe Township in Gangcha County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

XINING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the Party has won the people's wholehearted support because it has always served the people heart and soul and strived for the wellbeing of all ethnic groups.

Xi made the remarks on Tuesday afternoon when visiting local Tibetan residents in Shaliuhe Township, Gangcha County in Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, during an inspection tour of northwest China's Qinghai Province.

Xi visited the home of a herdsman, who said that herdspeople now live better lives thanks to the Party's favorable policies.

Xi said the CPC, with its achievements made in the past 100 years, has won wide public support, adding that it will forge ahead in the new journey to build a modern socialist country.

