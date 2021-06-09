Home>>
2nd China-CEEC Expo opens in Ningbo
(Xinhua) 13:25, June 09, 2021
A woman shows crystal items on display through livestreams at the 2nd China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 8, 2021. The 2nd China-CEEC Expo opened in Ningbo on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Photos
