2nd China-CEEC Expo opens to public visitors
(Xinhua) 13:45, June 10, 2021
A visitor takes photos of a bullet train model at the second China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2021. The expo opened to public visitors on Wednesday. Themed "Fostering a New Development Paradigm, Sharing a Win-Win Opportunity," the expo aims to boost trade between China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs). (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
