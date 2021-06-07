Rose Festival held in Bulgaria

Xinhua) 13:06, June 07, 2021

People participate in the Rose Festival parade in Kazanlak, Bulgaria, on June 6, 2021. The culmination of the 2021 Rose Festival was witnessed in Kazanlak this weekend. Kazanlak was known for its Rose Festival, which has been organized annually since 1903. The festival celebrates local residents' deep connection to the Rosa Damascena -- the Bulgarian oil-bearing rose -- for centuries. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)