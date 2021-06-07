Home>>
Rose Festival held in Bulgaria
(Xinhua) 13:06, June 07, 2021
People participate in the Rose Festival parade in Kazanlak, Bulgaria, on June 6, 2021. The culmination of the 2021 Rose Festival was witnessed in Kazanlak this weekend. Kazanlak was known for its Rose Festival, which has been organized annually since 1903. The festival celebrates local residents' deep connection to the Rosa Damascena -- the Bulgarian oil-bearing rose -- for centuries. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bulgaria records new daily high of COVID-19 infections, deaths
- Bulgaria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, deaths
- Bulgarian president lays wreath at Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing
- China's top legislator meets Bulgarian president
- China-Bulgaria ties to embrace new development opportunities: Chinese premier
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.