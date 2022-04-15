Cultural activities held in Bulgaria to celebrate upcoming UN Chinese Language Day

Xinhua) 08:39, April 15, 2022

Bulgarian students learn to use chopsticks during a celebration event with the theme of "Experience the Charm of Chinese Together" in Chelopech, Bulgaria, April 13, 2022.

A series of cultural activities were held in Bulgaria to celebrate the upcoming United Nations Chinese Language Day. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

Bulgarian students learn about the Chinese opera face painting art during a celebration event with the theme of "Experience the Charm of Chinese Together" in Chelopech, Bulgaria, April 13, 2022.

Bulgarian students learn to write with brushes during a celebration event with the theme of "Experience the Charm of Chinese Together" in Chelopech, Bulgaria, April 13, 2022.

