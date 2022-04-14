Chinese envoy calls for comprehensive measures to address conflict-related sexual violence

Xinhua) 14:23, April 14, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, April 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called on the international community to take comprehensive measures to address conflict-related sexual violence.

The UN secretary-general's report shows that sexual violence continues to be used as a tactic of war and terrorism, causing profound suffering to vulnerable groups such as women and girls, Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said at a UN Security Council open debate on conflict-related sexual violence.

China strongly condemns all sexual violence against women and girls, and calls on the international community to take comprehensive measures to tackle this problem, he said.

The most fundamental protection of them is the prevention and resolution of conflict, so as to eliminate the breeding ground for sexual violence, he said.

Noting in recent years, terrorist groups' kidnapping and human trafficking with the aim of sexual violence and exploitation have become increasingly rampant, Dai said the international community should closely integrate the elimination of sexual violence in conflicts with the fight against terrorism by adhering to unified standards, and jointly combating all terrorist and extremist forces.

Sexual violence in conflict is closely related to the root causes and deep-seated imbalances such as gender inequality and under-development, said the diplomat.

"It is essential to continue to amplify women's active position, participation and transformative power in the field of peace and security, and actively support women's effective participation in peace processes, peacekeeping and peacebuilding," he added.

