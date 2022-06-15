China’s Longyuan brings South Africa’s youth new hope

Neo Masango, a current employee of Longyuan South Africa Renewables (Pty) Ltd, a subsidiary of China Longyuan Power Group Corp & China Energy Investment Corp, was just one of the many students who have had the opportunity to study abroad in China for a year’s time. Unfortunately, in the end he returned to South Africa with no plans and no works.

With South Africa's current high unemployment rate, Masango believed that he would most likely join his fellow compatriots and be included in the statistics as yet another person without a job. But thanks to Longyuan’s recruitment program, he was one of the numerous applicants that received an opportunity to get hired.

By starting off as an apprentice, Masango was able to secure a position within Longyuan through their various recruitment programs after months of no employment being in sight, which was especially challenging given the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. “I felt very lucky to join Longyuan. This program gave me and my family hope.”

When talking about all the work Longyuan has done in South Africa, Masango mentioned how electricity is a basic necessity for people, and with the country being in the grips of an energy crisis, he sees the introduction of new renewable energy as a fantastic development. Masango thinks it is as a long-term issue that can be addressed in stages over time.

Deswin Basson, another employee of Longyuan, was one of the many extraordinarily fortunate people who received both the Longyuan bursary and an apprenticeship with in-service training. Having all of his tuition and study costs covered helped him to concentrate on his job and studies throughout his time at the Tshwane University of Technology.

The bursary and all of the amenities that Longyuan provided helped to alleviate the stress that came with the busy work and study life Basson had to deal with. With the young man currently awaiting his results for the completion of his degree, Basson hopes to not only continue his studies but to also grow within the company.

Longyuan South Africa Renewables’ development and subsequent operations have become new engines fuelling South Africa's local economic growth. The company adheres to the idea of local employment and recruits a large number of locals for construction, management, operations, and maintenance, providing considerable relief to the problem of local employment. Annual spending on Economic Development/Social Economic Development connected to the resuscitation of the BEE economic duties has reached R15 million, and throughout the operating period about 100 employment opportunities have been provided. Moreover, localized procurement was realized during the construction period for the two projects, while 700 job opportunities were created as a result of the various projects during the capital construction period. All the construction contractors for the project have been local companies based in South Africa. Even during the pandemic, Longyuan South Africa Renewables did not stop their efforts in fulfilling their promise for creating local job opportunities.

Longyuan South Africa Renewables is always aware of the needs of local communities. The area of De Aar historically lacked water access and the inhabitants in the region historically relied on groundwater for their daily water supply. Due to infrastructural limitations, the supply could only satisfy around half of daily demands.

Longyuan South Africa Renewables actively communicated with the local municipality after learning of the difficulties and donated more than R5.6 million to provide professional technical support and personnel training to assist the local area in successfully launching a water-supply equipment upgrading project. The first stage for upgrading the equipment has already been completed, which not only now satisfies the water needs of local inhabitants but also cuts power use via solar pumps.

"We are extremely glad to inform you that the project is nearing completion and take this opportunity to thank Longyuan South Africa Renewables for their strong support during this project, which has assisted local inhabitants to solve their urgent requirements," the local municipality stated in a letter of appreciation.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)