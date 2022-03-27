We Are China

People have fun on Sunset Beach in Cape Town, South Africa

Xinhua) 08:40, March 27, 2022

People have fun on Sunset Beach at sunset in Cape Town, South Africa, on March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

Photo taken on March 26, 2022 shows a view of Sunset Beach at sunset in Cape Town, South Africa. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

People walk on Sunset Beach at sunset in Cape Town, South Africa, on March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

