Home>>
People have fun on Sunset Beach in Cape Town, South Africa
(Xinhua) 08:40, March 27, 2022
People have fun on Sunset Beach at sunset in Cape Town, South Africa, on March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)
Photo taken on March 26, 2022 shows a view of Sunset Beach at sunset in Cape Town, South Africa. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)
People walk on Sunset Beach at sunset in Cape Town, South Africa, on March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
- China ready to move ties with South Africa to deeper level: Xi
- S. African experts call for BRICS to expand scope after COVID-19
- South African President Ramaphosa extends blessings in celebrating Chinese New Year
- In pics: Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden in Worcester, South Africa
- 2021 Tourism Chinese Language and Culture Training wraps up in South Africa
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.