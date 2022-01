In pics: Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden in Worcester, South Africa

Photo taken on Jan. 23, 2022 shows a view of the Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden in Worcester, South Africa. The 154-hectare Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden cultivates and displays a wide variety of plants endemic in arid and semi-arid environments. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

