"China Ambassador Awards" presented in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 8 (People’s Daily Online) -- On Dec. 7, 2021, an awards ceremony was held online that saw 39 South African teachers and kids presented with the "China Ambassador Award."

Chen Xiaodong, Chinese ambassador to South Africa, spoke highly of the relationship between the two countries. He said that through the joint efforts of China and South Africa, the cooperation in basic education between the two countries has made positive progress in teacher training, personnel exchange, Chinese language education and cooperation in school operations.

Chen expressed his warm congratulations to the 39 outstanding teachers and students of South Africa who won the "China Ambassador Award.” He also encouraged them to make further efforts and progress, and strive to be friendly messengers to promote humanistic exchanges and friendship between China and South Africa, and become builders of the Sino-South African community of destiny in the new era.

Angie Motshekga, South Africa's Minister of Basic Education, stated that education cooperation between China and South Africa has grown in recent years, not only encouraging educational advancement in South Africa but also driving the growth of various economic and social spheres.

The "China Ambassador Award" is an important initiative from China that aims to support basic education and the cultivation of talents in basic disciplines in South Africa. “We are deeply grateful and will continue to strengthen South Africa-China education and humanistic exchanges,” Motshekga said.

The award-winning teacher Awonke Tshefu and student representative Nhlakanipho Nkosialso gave speeches, thanking China for its long-term support for education in South Africa. “The award is a recognition of the outstanding teachers and students in South Africa, and will help poor students greatly and inspire more South Africans to change their fate through hard work in education,” Nkosialso said.

The "China Ambassador Awards" were co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in South Africa and the Department of Basic Education of South Africa.

