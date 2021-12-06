Daily life amid COVID-19 pandemic in Cape Town, South Africa

Pedestrians wearing face masks walk on the seaside in Cape Town, South Africa, Dec. 5, 2021. South Africa has entered the fourth wave of the pandemic with the new variant at the center of the rise in cases, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said at a briefing on Friday. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

