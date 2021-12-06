Home>>
Daily life amid COVID-19 pandemic in Cape Town, South Africa
(Xinhua) 08:46, December 06, 2021
Pedestrians wearing face masks walk on the seaside in Cape Town, South Africa, Dec. 5, 2021. South Africa has entered the fourth wave of the pandemic with the new variant at the center of the rise in cases, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said at a briefing on Friday. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese company helps to upgrade water supply of Renosterberg in South Africa
- S. African president warns of fourth wave as Omicron spreads to all provinces
- Opening ceremony for Chinese language and culture training course held at Confucius Institute affiliated with University of Johannesburg
- Online Chinese training program offered for South African tour guides
- Opening ceremony for South Africa-China joint training program in Mandarin and Chinese culture held online
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.