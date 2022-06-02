Int'l Children's Day celebrated across China

Xinhua) 08:07, June 02, 2022

Children take part in a performance to celebrate the International Children's Day at Houzaimen primary school in Xincheng District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)