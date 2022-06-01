Children attend activities celebrating upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Huzhou

Xinhua) 10:01, June 01, 2022

Children attend activities celebrating the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at a farm in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 31, 2022. The Dragon Boat Festival would fall on June 3 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Students make Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, during a celebration for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at a farm in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 31, 2022. The Dragon Boat Festival would fall on June 3 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

