Children attend activities celebrating upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Huzhou
Children attend activities celebrating the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at a farm in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 31, 2022. The Dragon Boat Festival would fall on June 3 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Students make Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, during a celebration for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at a farm in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 31, 2022. The Dragon Boat Festival would fall on June 3 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
