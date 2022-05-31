How amazing can children be?

(People's Daily App) 15:04, May 31, 2022

Check out these amazing children in celebration of Internatioanl Children's Day on Wednesday. They are definitely beyond your imagination. They can cook, do back somersaults, do creative design, compose music and more.

Let's hope all children around the world can keep the courage to challenge themselves. Let's wish for all children around the world to grow up healthily and happily.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

