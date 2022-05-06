Families raise koinobori to pray for happiness for children in Japan
Children view carp streamers, known as koinobori, at the Fudobashi of Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture in Japan, May 5, 2022. Japan marks its Children's day on May 5, on which families raise the koinobori to pray for happiness for children. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Photo taken on May 5, 2022 shows carp streamers, known as koinobori, at the Fudobashi of Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture in Japan. Japan marks its Children's day on May 5, on which families raise the koinobori to pray for happiness for children. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Photo taken on May 5, 2022 shows carp streamers, known as koinobori, at the Fudobashi of Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture in Japan. Japan marks its Children's day on May 5, on which families raise the koinobori to pray for happiness for children. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Photo taken on May 5, 2022 shows a carp streamer, known as koinobori, at the Fudobashi of Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture in Japan. Japan marks its Children's day on May 5, on which families raise the koinobori to pray for happiness for children. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Photo taken on May 5, 2022 shows carp streamers, known as koinobori, at the Fudobashi of Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture in Japan. Japan marks its Children's day on May 5, on which families raise the koinobori to pray for happiness for children. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
A man carrying a child on his shoulder passes carp streamers, known as koinobori, at the Fudobashi of Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture in Japan, May 5, 2022. Japan marks its Children's day on May 5, on which families raise the koinobori to pray for happiness for children. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
A child plays under carp streamers, known as koinobori, at the Fudobashi of Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture in Japan, May 5, 2022. Japan marks its Children's day on May 5, on which families raise the koinobori to pray for happiness for children. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. FDA approves first COVID-19 treatment for young children
- Over 12.9 mln children in U.S. infected with COVID-19
- China, like-minded countries concerned by violation of children's rights at immigration detention centers
- China's judicial authorities vow to bolster protection of women, children
- China's judicial authorities strengthen protection of women, children
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.