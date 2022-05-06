Families raise koinobori to pray for happiness for children in Japan

Children view carp streamers, known as koinobori, at the Fudobashi of Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture in Japan, May 5, 2022. Japan marks its Children's day on May 5, on which families raise the koinobori to pray for happiness for children. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A man carrying a child on his shoulder passes carp streamers, known as koinobori, at the Fudobashi of Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture in Japan, May 5, 2022. Japan marks its Children's day on May 5, on which families raise the koinobori to pray for happiness for children. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

