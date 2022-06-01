Warm moments of parenthood

Parents' company is always the best gift for healthy development of children. The first time to talk, the first time to walk, the first time to express love to parents. Those lovely or funny moments have become the most precious wealth of parents. Wish happiness and healthiness to all children across the world and happy International Children's Day!

