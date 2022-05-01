Macao sees highest daily number of visitors during Labor Day holiday

Xinhua) 13:29, May 01, 2022

MACAO, May 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) recorded 41,584 visitors on Saturday, the first day of the five-day International Labor Day holiday in the mainland, the tourism office of the Macao SAR government said Sunday.

It was the highest daily number of visitors to Macao recorded this year, 144.7 percent higher than the daily average number of visitors to the SAR recorded in March, the office said.

Shortly before the holiday, Macao loosened its border control with the mainland, requiring those entering Macao from the neighboring Guangdong Province to present negative nucleic acid test reports effective within 72 hours instead of the previous 48 hours.

A series of festive events will also be staged in Macao aiming to attract tourists, including drone performances.

