Macao sees highest daily number of visitors during Labor Day holiday
MACAO, May 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) recorded 41,584 visitors on Saturday, the first day of the five-day International Labor Day holiday in the mainland, the tourism office of the Macao SAR government said Sunday.
It was the highest daily number of visitors to Macao recorded this year, 144.7 percent higher than the daily average number of visitors to the SAR recorded in March, the office said.
Shortly before the holiday, Macao loosened its border control with the mainland, requiring those entering Macao from the neighboring Guangdong Province to present negative nucleic acid test reports effective within 72 hours instead of the previous 48 hours.
A series of festive events will also be staged in Macao aiming to attract tourists, including drone performances.
Photos
Related Stories
- View of Macao in mist
- Macao unveils makeshift hospital in case of COVID-19 outbreak
- Special conference of China, Portuguese-speaking Countries forum eyes epidemic fight, development
- Macao SAR to enhance role of platform linking China, Portuguese-speaking countries: chief executive
- National security advisers pledge support for Macao SAR in safeguarding national security
- Macao requires vaccination for in-bound visitors 12 years or older from outside mainland
- Macao SAR sets up organizing committee for 15th Chinese National Games
- Staff members disinfect packages in China's Macao
- Macao SAR chief executive vows full support for newly-appointed national security advisers
- Visitor arrivals in Macao rise 53.5 pct in February
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.