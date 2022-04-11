Special conference of China, Portuguese-speaking Countries forum eyes epidemic fight, development

Xinhua) 09:32, April 11, 2022

MACAO, April 10 (Xinhua) -- A special ministerial conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (PSCs), also known as Forum Macao, opened Sunday in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) focusing on the epidemic fight and common development.

Government delegates from China and eight PSCs, including Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, and Timor-Leste, attended the meeting online.

Main government officials in the Macao SAR, including Ho Hau Wah, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of Macao SAR, and Fu Ziying, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, attended the opening ceremony.

Founded in Macao in 2003, the forum is aimed at enhancing economic and trade exchanges between China and PSCs, playing Macao's role of an economic and trade platform linking China and PSCs, and promoting the common development of the Chinese mainland, PSCs and the Macao SAR.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)