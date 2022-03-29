Macao SAR sets up organizing committee for 15th Chinese National Games

MACAO, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will set up an organizing committee for the 15th Chinese National Games to be held in 2025, according to an instruction signed by the SAR Chief Executive that was published on Monday.

According to the instruction, which will take effect on Tuesday, the committee will be headed by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR government, with the president of the SAR's Sports Bureau as secretary general and two vice presidents of the bureau as deputy secretary generals.

The secretary general will be in charge of liaising with the General Administration of Sport of China and the sports departments of Guangdong Province as well as the Hong Kong SAR, which will co-host the games with Macao, to coordinate organizing work of the Games in the three regions.

Other members of the committee include representatives from the Macao SAR's health, tourism, police, customs and transportation authorities.

