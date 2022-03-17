Visitor arrivals in Macao rise 53.5 pct in February

Xinhua) 16:05, March 17, 2022

MACAO, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Visitor arrivals in Macao totaled 655,505 in February, up by 53.5 percent year on year but down by 5.6 percent month on month, the Macao Special Administrative Region's (SAR) statistical agency said on Thursday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that same-day visitors and overnight visitors in February increased by 106.8 percent and 13.9 percent year on year to 376,033 and 279,472, respectively.

The average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.4 day year on year to 1.5 days. The duration for same-day visitors stayed at 0.1 day while that for overnight visitors went up by 0.1 day to 3.3 days.

In terms of the source market, the number of visitors from the Chinese mainland expanded by 60.1 percent year on year to 609,249 in February. Besides, there were 41,409 visitors from the Hong Kong SAR and 4,742 from China's Taiwan.

Analyzed by means of entry, visitor arrivals by land rose by 49.5 percent year on year to 588,373 in February, with 79.5 percent of them arriving through the Border Gate checkpoint and 14.2 percent via the Hengqin port. Visitor arrivals by air and by sea totaled 50,607 and 16,525, respectively.

In the first two months of 2022, Macao saw the number of visitor arrivals grow by 37.2 percent year on year to 1,349,935.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)