Macao hosts 2nd Cultural Week of China for Portuguese-speaking public

Xinhua) 08:45, March 08, 2022

MACAO, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The 2nd Cultural Week of China kicked off Monday in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) to serve as an opportunity for the Portuguese-speaking public in the SAR to have a close contact with the Chinese culture.

Organized by local newspaper Hoje Macao in collaboration with the publisher Livros do Meio, the event, which runs from Monday to Saturday with a break on Friday, features the launch of new books and a lecture, among others.

The book "Li Bai - The Immortal's Way," by Antonio Izidro, is about the famous Chinese poet from the Tang Dynasty, which was launched on Monday.

Antonio Izidro said at the launching ceremony "I hope this book can serve as a reference book for those studying Chinese-Portuguese translation."

The book "Nine Points in the Mist - texts about China," by Carlos Morais Jose, director of Hoje Macao, will be launched on Wednesday.

The book "Chinese Inquisitions," by Paulo Maia e Carmo, focuses on Chinese landscape paintings, which will be launched on Thursday.

The book "Chinese Quatrains," translated by the Cape Verdean poet Zerbo Freire, marks the first time that a Cape Verdean translates poems from the Tang Dynasty directly from Chinese into Portuguese. The book will be launched on Saturday.

On Tuesday, March 8, the International Women's Day, a lecture will be given on sociopolitical and legal evolution of Chinese women.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)