Macao SAR chief executive vows full support for newly-appointed national security advisers

Xinhua) 08:35, March 22, 2022

MACAO, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), on Monday vowed full support for the work of national security advisers to the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao SAR.

The State Council on Monday appointed Fu Ziying as national security affairs adviser to the committee, and Zheng Xincong and Yin Shuhua as national security technical advisers to the committee.

Ho welcomed the appointments, saying the Macao SAR government would, in strict accordance with the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Basic Law of the Macao SAR, jointly perform the constitutional responsibility of safeguarding national security, and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests as well as the long-term prosperity and stability of Macao.

Fu serves as director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR while Zheng is the deputy director of the office.

