Macao SAR to enhance role of platform linking China, Portuguese-speaking countries: chief executive

MACAO, April 10 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will make greater efforts to further improve its function of a platform linking China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), Chief Executive of the Macao SAR Ho Iat Seng said on Sunday.

Ho made the remarks at a special ministerial conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and PSCs, also known as Forum Macao, held in Macao and Beijing with delegates joining offline or online.

He said the Macao SAR will speed up integrating into China's development pattern of dual circulation of domestic and international markets, further serve as a bridge for two-way exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese mainland, the Macao SAR and PSCs, and help build a community with a shared future for mankind.

During the process, Macao will fully tap its own advantages, work actively with the forum, and help achieve fruitful results in the exchanges and cooperation between China and PSCs, Ho said, adding that the building of the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, Zhuhai city, which is adjacent to Macao, will help enrich Macao's role of a platform linking China and PSCs.

Themed on epidemic fight and common development, the conference, which was held in time, will help enhance cooperation between China and PSCs in the field of health care, and jointly promote economic recovery, he added.

Founded in Macao in 2003, the forum is aimed at enhancing economic and trade exchanges between China and PSCs, giving full play to Macao's role of an economic and trade platform linking China and PSCs, and promoting the common development of the Chinese mainland, PSCs and the Macao SAR.

