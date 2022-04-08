National security advisers pledge support for Macao SAR in safeguarding national security
MACAO, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Advisers to the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Thursday pledged support for the Macao SAR in better honoring its obligation of safeguarding national security.
Fu Ziying, who was appointed in March by the central government national security affairs adviser to the committee, together with Zheng Xincong and Yin Shuhua national security technical advisers, made the remarks at the first plenary meeting of the committee held this year.
Noting that Macao still faces multiple challenges in safeguarding national security threatened by intervention and penetration of external forces as well as uncertainties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fu, who also serves as director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, vowed to provide continuous support for the Macao SAR chief executive and the committee in further improving Macao's legal system and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security.
Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR who heads the committee, said at the meeting that the committee would take the appointments of the national security advisers as a new starting point to assess, discover in time and efficiently resolve potential security risks in the future, and continuously improve Macao's system of safeguarding national security to maintain social stability of the Macao SAR and the country at large.
