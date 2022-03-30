Macao requires vaccination for in-bound visitors 12 years or older from outside mainland

Xinhua) 09:43, March 30, 2022

MACAO, March 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will require vaccination against COVID-19 for in-bound visitors 12 years or older from outside the mainland, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao said on Tuesday.

Starting Sunday, those who fall into the above age category will have to present certificates of full vaccination before boarding means of transportation heading to Macao, the center said.

Those aged 18 or above who completed the last dose of vaccination over seven months ago had to present certificates of at least one dose of booster jabs.

Otherwise, visitors will have to present valid certificates proving they are unfit or unable to be vaccinated for longer than two consecutive months, the center said, stressing that violators are likely to take administrative or criminal responsibilities.

The current quarantine policy for in-bound visitors from outside the mainland will remain unchanged, requiring the visitors to be quarantined at designated venues for 14 days, according to the center.

