Another makeshift hospital under construction in Shanghai
People work at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in east China's Shanghai, April 7, 2022. Shanghai is converting the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) into a makeshift hospital with a planned capacity of 40,000 beds. Upon completion, it is expected to act as the biggest such hospital for those testing positive for COVID-19 in the metropolis. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
SHANGHAI, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai is converting the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) into a makeshift hospital with a planned capacity of 40,000 beds.
Upon completion, it is expected to act as the biggest such hospital for those testing positive for COVID-19 in the metropolis.
The NECC has eight exhibition halls and covers a total construction area of 1.47 million square meters. The facade of its building draws inspiration from an auspicious four-leaf clover and has hosted four editions of the China International Import Expo.
Shanghai reported 311 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 16,766 local asymptomatic carriers on Tuesday, according to the municipal health commission.
