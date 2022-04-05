Hong Kong reports 1,589 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:12, April 05, 2022

A citizen prepares to enter a designated clinic in Kennedy Town, south China's Hong Kong, April 4, 2022. Hong Kong registered 1,589 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 1,549 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests on Monday, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A citizen is pictured at the entrance to a designated clinic in Kennedy Town, south China's Hong Kong, April 4, 2022. Hong Kong registered 1,589 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 1,549 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests on Monday, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)